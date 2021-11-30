Ring in the Season with Holiday Magic at the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra

Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra is pleased to present Holiday Magic, sponsored by HollyFrontier, on Dec. 11th, 2021 at 7:30 PM at the Cheyenne Civic Center. Masks are strongly recommended and socially distanced seating is available by request, if tickets are purchased by Fri. Dec. 10th. Livestream tickets are also available for $15 per household.

“I’m so excited to perform our Holiday Magic concert for the Cheyenne community,” says William Intriligator, CSO Music Director and Conductor. “It’s been two years since we’ve performed this concert, and I can’t wait for the joy, the beauty, and the holiday spirit that this concert brings!”

This Cheyenne holiday tradition is a showcase for the Cheyenne arts and culture community. The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra is proud to partner with the Cheyenne Chamber Singers, the Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus, and the En Avant Dance Studio. Plus, this year actor David Hall from the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players will narrate a wonderful orchestral version of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Intriligator adds, “We are very fortunate that, in Cheyenne, we have such wonderful arts organizations. The Cheyenne Chamber Singers does an absolutely fantastic job, and I am happy to invite Becky Tish to guest conduct one of their pieces with the CSO. And what a treasure we have in the Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus! This is by far one of the greatest children’s choruses I have ever worked with. Also, the En Avant Dance Studio brings a remarkable degree of artistry and professionalism to each performance, which is even more

impressive considering the age range of their dancers. It is also such a pleasure to work with David Hall, who brings a wealth of theater experience to our stage.”

The concert will feature familiar favorites like “Sleigh Ride,” selections from The Nutcracker, a Christmas carol sing-along, “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Believe,” and “What Child is This?” as well as less familiar pieces like “Star Carol,” “Noel Nouvelet,” “Unending Flame,” and “Colors of Christmas”. Two lesser-known pieces that the maestro and musicians are excited to perform are “El Cielo Canta Alegria,” which features a beautiful Spanish classical guitar played by guest guitarist Jason Olson from University of Northern Colorado, and “Wizards in Winter,” which is a high energy musical selection from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and will be performed with choreography by the En Avant Dance Studio.

Don’t miss this very special concert and community gathering! Come with a festive spirit and leave with a joyous heart!

When: Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center

Tickets: On sale now for $12-$50

Livestream tickets: $15/household

Call 307-778-8561 or visit cheyennesymphony.org