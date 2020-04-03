Rocky Mountain Power Foundation offers support for community organizations responding to COVID-19

Through Rocky Mountain Power’s charitable arm, the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation has committed $311,500 for immediate support to critical community-service organizations in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho.

From providing free meals for children during school closures to deploying resources and support to small businesses and care for seniors, community-based groups throughout the Rocky Mountain region have put out a call for assistance to support local COVID-19 initiatives.

“Food banks and other critical community organizations serving those in need are under tremendous strain,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power vice president for Wyoming. “The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is committed to supporting these vital community organizations that depend on contributions to provide much needed services.”

Agencies receiving support include: the Wyoming Rescue Mission, Glenrock Boys & Girls Club, the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, Utah Food Bank, Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership and the Salvation Army.

“We are extremely grateful for this incredible generosity in these very challenging times,” said Brad Hopkins, executive director of Wyoming Rescue Mission. “Rocky Mountain Power’s generosity in this critical time will lead the way in restoring our neighbors in need.”

Looking for ways to help? Follow the links to learn how to support these organizations’ vital work.

Rocky Mountain Power is also helping business owners who are impacted by COVID-19 to pay their power bill by suspending disconnects due to non-payment, waiving late fees, offering flexible payment arrangements and referrals to resources made available through the government aid package.

