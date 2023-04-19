Roll Call for Day of the Dead Artists

The Wyoming State Museum, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Laramie County Library, and Cheyenne Depot Museum have initiated a call for local artists to create original artwork for the 2023 Día de Los Muertos (DDLM) community celebrations.

Applications and more information can be found at wyomuseum.wyo.gov/artists. Submissions are due by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2023, and all work must be completed by August 18.

Cheyenne’s DDLM celebrations offer a variety of opportunities to learn about the history, traditions, and significance of Dia de los Muertos. The celebrations are family-friendly and inclusive of all people. Artwork must be appropriate for children. We encourage artists to reflect on their cultural and traditional connections to DDLM when creating artwork. Artists should consider the following goals when creating their proposal:

Showing representation and cultural significance of Día de los Muertos in a visually compelling way

Appeal to multi-generational families and people of all ages

Represent the diversity of people, places, and cultures who celebrate Dia de los Muertos

Artists should be members of a community that celebrates DDLM and may consist of the following mediums (visual arts, music, theater, dance, folk, and traditional arts). The winning artist must create a work of art that will work well for print and digital advertising. If an artist creates a 3D work of art, the piece must be portrayed in 2-D to meet marketing needs.

For further information, please contact Melisa McChesney at 307-630-2573 or melisa.mcchesney@wyo.gov if you have any questions regarding your eligibility or if you need a paper application.