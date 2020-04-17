Rotary Helps Local Food Banks

Rotary clubs across Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska and Idaho are donating $53,000 to food banks and pantries across the region.

Funding was donated by 53 Rotary clubs and the Rotary International Disaster Relief Fund.

Donations were received by the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, Food Bank for Larimer County, Weld Food Bank, Food Bank of the Rockies serving Moffat, Logan and Sedgwick Counties, Lift Up for Routt County and the United Way of Western Nebraska.

These donations will provide 212,000 meals to people affected by the COVID -19 pandemic.

Rotary District Governor, Chris Woodruff, said Rotarians were looking for a way to make a positive impact on communities during the pandemic. This partnership with food banks allows Rotarians to make a significant contribution to those in need.

Rotary is an international organization with 1.2 million members worldwide who are committed to the

ideal of ‘Service Above Self.”

In addition to helping food banks, Rotary clubs continue to work toward improving communities during the COVID-19 outbreak. Ongoing projects include distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), as well as support for local healthcare workers, businesses, and other non-profits.