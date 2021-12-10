Roybal Nominated for President, Johnson for VP at Straw Poll Dinner

CHEYENNE – Councilmen Scott Roybal and Richard Johnson have been nominated as President and Vice President, respectively, for Cheyenne City Council in 2022. The selections were made during Tuesday night’s Annual Straw Poll Dinner held at The Metropolitan. Roybal is a Ward 1 councilmember with Johnson representing Ward 3.

Formal nominations and voting will take place at the January 10th, 2022 City Council Meeting at the Civic Center (510 W. 20th St.).

In 2021, Ward 1 Councilman Jeff White served as President while Ken Esquibel of Ward 3 served as Vice President.