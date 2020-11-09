Salvation Army Red Kettles to Begin Ringing on Friday

Every year The Salvation Army of Cheyenne works tirelessly to help those in need throughout our community.

In 2020, the need has never been greater, and that’s why The Salvation Army is setting a new fundraising goal to answer the call. The 7th Annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign begins on Friday, Nov. 13 with a goal of raising $200,000!

Every dollar donated will stay in Laramie County, and The Salvation Army of Cheyenne will use these resources to:

Serve more than 10,000 hot lunches.

Distribute more than 4,500 boxes of food to thousands of hungry, local families.

Provide assistance with rent, utilities, housing and transportation.

Deliver more than 3,000 Christmas gifts to local children who otherwise would have had none.

Provide support by sending our Emergency Disaster Team to respond wherever help is needed.

Since the first Red Kettle campaign, the people of The Salvation Army have been humbled and heartened by the support this organization has received from Cheyenne’s amazing, supportive and generous community.

“It goes without saying 2020 has been a difficult year for our entire country,” said Lieutenant Chad Lamb of The Salvation Army of Cheyenne. “We are all facing challenges we never expected. In a time of crisis, however, we see the good in people like never before.”

“Everyone in this community has seen the impact of job losses, financial strain, and medical hardships,” said Lexi Leckemby, Board Chair of the Salvation Army of Cheyenne. “We decided to set the bar high and try to raise more money and help more people in Laramie County than we ever have. I’ve seen the people of this region rally to help others before, and I have faith they can do so again. Every single penny helps.”

To make it as easy as possible for anyone to donate to this year’s campaign, The Salvation Army will be using its Facebook page to reach more potential donors and steer them to the Red Kettle Campaign website. All donations are tax deductible.

Individuals and business owners can find out more about this campaign by going to http://salarmy.us/ CheyenneKettleKickOff .

For more information, please contact Jim East, Public Relations Committee Chair for The Salvation Army of Cheyenne, at 832-797-8043 or jim.east@msn.com

Cover photo: The Salvation Army Cheyenne Corps