Sentinel Program Real Estate Townhall

The U.S. Air Force, in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is holding two townhall meetings in Wyoming and Nebraska on Jan. 24 and 25, 2023. The intent of these meetings is to inform the local public and landowners about upcoming real estate acquisitions planned in their areas.

The Air Force has determined the locations for the initial temporary construction easements and new permanent easements for utility corridors and tower sites needed for the proposed Sentinel Program tentatively breaking ground in the Fall of 2023.

The townhall meetings are scheduled for Jan, 24 at The Sagebrush, Kimball, Nebraska; and Jan. 25 in Pine Bluffs Community Center, Laramie County, Wyoming. Townhalls start at 6 p.m.

During these meetings, the Air Force will set up stations to explain the real estate acquisition timeline and process. Subject matter experts will be available to answer questions landowners may have about the property needed for the Sentinel Program.

The Air Force is modernizing existing Minuteman III systems, including missile silos, control centers and other ground infrastructure at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming; Malmstrom AFB, Montana; and Minot AFB, North Dakota.

For additional information please contact F.E. Warren Public Affairs Office at 307-773-3400 or email 90mw.pa@us.af.mil.