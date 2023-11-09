Sheriff Kozak Talks Business, Lava Lamps, and Crime

Did you make it to our November luncheon with guest speaker Sheriff Kozak last Friday? Don’t worry if you missed it; we’ve got the wrap-up with all the information you missed. The sheriff’s office has undergone a major redesign in the past few months – they have a new mission statement, new equipment, new culture, a new logo, and much more.

Is your business’s mission like a lava lamp? This was the question Sheriff Kozak asked attendees to reflect on, as well as the question he asked himself when revamping the sheriff office’s mission statement. It’s asking if your mission is functional and still applicable, or if it only looks cool and is outdated. In the process of bringing in a new mission statement, Sheriff Kozak has also created a new work culture that has resulted in less turnover and many new hires, namely from Denver and New Hampshire. Police from those areas appreciate the respect that Wyoming has for police, drawing them to our county. Since January of this year, the sheriff’s office has had 62 new hires.

During his time in the position, Sheriff Kozak has implemented several new programs and is working to revamp law enforcement in the city to be the most effective it can be. He has worked to get deputies in rural communities, is working to get more community engagement through social media. He has also created a focus on inmate mental health and addiction, working to create an environment that is suited towards helping those in jail who struggle with these issues. About 70 of the current inmates are on medication or have been diagnosed with mental illness of some kind.

By the numbers: In 2021, Cheyenne was ranked fourth in the country for largest increase of car thefts at a rate of 105.8% from 2019. During the pandemic lockdown, the jail was shut down, leading to a drastic rise in crime. Sheriff Kozak has worked to drop these numbers and get crime off our streets. Recently, the first major shake-down to check for contraband of any kind occurred, and the sheriff’s office was proud to report that none was found. Daily check-ins of inmates’ cells are to begin to ensure this continues. One of the main initiatives in the sheriff’s office right now is focusing on outstanding warrants, and it has been very successful; 43 of the most-wanted fugitives have been captured.

WY We Care: According to a study released by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Wyoming is one of just 12 states since March of 2o22 to implement laws that help protect businesses from retail theft. Wyoming passed a law in March of this year that makes five separate convictions of theft a felony. Continuing to work hard to keep Wyoming crime free will help our businesses to grow and prosper.