Silent Heroes Exhibit Featured at Wyoming State Library

From now until September 11th 2023 the Wyoming State Library is presenting Silent Heroes, an exhibit made to honor the firefighters who served on 9/11 and those who serve today, as well as those who have and are serving in the armed forces. The exhibit features 14 flags and 9 pictures spanning from before 9/11 to the aftermath. Silent Heroes is free and open to the public at Wyoming State Library (2800 Central Avenue, Cheyenne, WY) Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Mr. Jawors Jr. created the exhibit in 2003; where it was first shown at Fort Riley, Kansas. He began this project to both inform and remind viewers about 9/11, as well as for personal reasons. The personal reasons come from two generations of his family serving as first responders and in the armed forces, the loss of friends who served in the Beirut Bombing, and his own service in the Army, Marines Corps, and United States Army Reserve. Meanwhile he took graphic design courses, which led him to working for a CSM in Bosnia where he photographed the Bosnia gate.

“Unity, meditation, and communication,” said Mr. Jawors Jr. in response to why it is important to show historical exhibits such as the 9/11 Silent Heroes exhibit. Due to this importance of remembering the past, this exhibit has been shown in the Kansas State house and in numerous places throughout Florida, and Colorado. His goal moving forward is to show the Silent Heroes exhibit in all 50 states.