Small Business 2023: Wrapped

Spotify isn’t the only organization that offers a wrap from the past year; the SBE Council has released the results from their Small Business Checkup Poll for Q4. This poll saw a mostly positive reflection on the past year, and tentative hopefulness for the future:

50% of small business owners reported their firms as profitable for 2023 and 61% have a positive outlook for their own business in 2024.

55% of small business owners report that revenues have not kept up with inflation.

34% of small business owners report sales growth in 2023 and 32% report a decline.

31% report increased profitability in 2023 and 39% report a decline.

71% of small business owners have a negative outlook on future economic conditions, with inflation topping the list of concerns (87% concerned that inflationary pressures will continue through 2024).

71% of small business owners have taken or are planning on taking steps to prepare for a recession.

32% of small business owners plan on increasing staff in the next 6 months and 50% will keep current staffing levels. 13% of small businesses plan on downsizing.

68% of small business owners believe they will be operational in 2025.

