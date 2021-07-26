Snapchat Filters for Cheyenne Frontier Days

Cheyenne Frontier Days Celebrating 125th Daddy of Them All!

At RE/MAX Capitol Properties we love the energy that CFD brings to our town. The livestock came into town a week before CFD officially kicked off with a cattle drive down some of the main roads in Cheyenne. Local cowboys pushed about 100 head of steers down the frontage road that parallels I25, and people lined the street to see the drive. We watched with interest as the carnival was set up, and now the event is full-scale in action. There is something about the horse trailers that traverse the community, and parade banners make our downtown Cheyenne streets more festive. It all comes together each year with almost all volunteer work. This year is even more exciting after the 2020 Pandemic canceled last year’s show!

To help with the festive atmosphere and help spread CFD cheer, be sure to look for the Re/MAX Snapchat filters when you are capturing your good times! You’ll find them for these events from now through August 1!

Cheyenne Frontier Days 125th

Cheyenne Day

Pancake Breakfasts

Grand Parades

For a complete list of Cheyenne Frontier Days events, click HERE.