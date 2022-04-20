State Museum to host May Flowers Family Day

The Wyoming State Museum is hosting “May Flowers,” a Family Day dedicated to plants, on Saturday, May 7.

Join us from 10 am until 2 pm to learn about the plants that live in Wyoming, as well as the impressive adaptations they use to survive here, and how you can care for healthy ecosystems.

This event for all ages will give children and adults alike the chance to celebrate spring with crafts, games, and activities that bring them closer to the museum’s collections. Participants will get to make their own potted plant, explore the root systems of their favorite flowers, and meet plant experts from across Wyoming.

In order to keep everyone safe, the museum will require timed registration to participate in this event. Families can find the registration on their website or they can register by phone at 307-630-2573.

Family Days are generously sponsored by SCHEELS in Johnstown, CO. Thanks to their support, these events are always free and open to everyone! Each month features crafts, games and activities, storytime, as well as visiting partners from the Rocky Mountain region.

The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne.

Please call 307-630-2573 for more information. Family Day fans can follow the museum’s facebook and instagram accounts to stay in the know about upcoming events: @wyomingstatemuseum.