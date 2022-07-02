State Parks offers other Alternatives during Guernsey Silt Run

According to information provided by the Bureau of Reclamation, the annual Guernsey Reservoir silt run will begin the evening of July 5 and the boat ramps are expected to no longer be useable by July 9.

Due to low water levels at Guernsey State Park during the time period, water recreation opportunities will not be available through July 27 when the reservoir is expected to return to normal.

The Park will remain open as always during the silt run and visitors can expect much less traffic and neighboring campers.

Guernsey State Park also offers alternative activities, such as hiking, visiting the local CCO-built “Castle” and the Oregon Trail Ruts/Register Cliff.

Those looking to pursue water sports are encouraged to visit Glendo State Park or other venues like Seminoe and Curt Gowdy which offer a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities ranging from fishing, boating, hiking, mountain biking and others.

The silt run is a yearly operation that provides silt-laden water to Goshen, Gering-Fort Laramie, and Pathfinder irrigation districts under contract with the BOR. These typically occur after July 4, but can vary on exact date and frequency year to year depending on water levels and needs for irrigation.

Wyoming State Parks apologizes for the inconvenience of the silt run to recreationists. Persons with questions/concerns are asked to please call Cheyenne HQ at 307-777-6323.

Story by Wyoming State Parks