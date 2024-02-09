Stephen Newton: A Super Choice for LCSD1 Superintendent

We are excited to congratulate and welcome Stephen Newton as Laramie County School District 1’s Superintendent of Schools! On Monday, February 5, Newton graduated from acting and interim Superintendent to full time, signing a contract set to start July 1. Superintendent Newton has been active in the school district for many years, and has a high degree of respect in the community.

Your Cheyenne Chamber looks forward to working with Superintendent Newton over the next couple of years to ensure we have students that are prepared to be successful members of the future workforce. He is well prepared for this challenge, and has done great work during his time as acting and interim Superintendent. We are confident that the school board made an educated and excellent choice in this selection, and can’t wait to see what Newton will do for LCSD1!