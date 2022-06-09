StoryCorps is coming to Cheyenne this July!

Wyoming Public Media will host StoryCorps in Cheyenne, Wyoming this July! StoryCorps, the national nonprofit organization dedicated to recording, preserving, and sharing the stories of people from all backgrounds and beliefs, announces its 2022 Military Voices initiative tour, made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and undertaken in partnership with veteran service organizations across the country.

“The 2022 Military Voices visit to Cheyenne marks the fourth StoryCorps visit to Wyoming. Wyoming Public Media is proud to partner with this initiative that highlights the voices of Wyomingites.” –WPM General Manager, Christina Kuzmych.

Millions of American men and women have served in the armed services, while their family members have stood behind them at home. The military community knows well the challenges of multiple deployments, combat injuries, and long-awaited homecomings, yet few civilians have been exposed to the unique challenges.

StoryCorps will honor veterans and members of the military community by gathering and preserving their stories. The organization will offer both in-person and virtual recording opportunities July 18th-29th at the Botanic Gardens in Cheyenne. You are invited to reserve a virtual or in-person recording session with a military member in your life this summer, or invite a service member to share theirs and reserve a time slot now through this secure scheduling link.

Wyoming Public Media and StoryCorps will host a special listening event and opening reception at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens on Friday, July 22nd from Noon to 2 p.m. Come by for shared stories, refreshments, and Q&A. RSVP for Opening Reception here.



“Veterans and their families make an invaluable contribution to our country through their courage and sacrifice. The Military Voices initiative aims to honor them by recording, amplifying, and preserving their stories.” –Dave Isay, Founder and President of StoryCorps.

Story by Wyoming Public Media