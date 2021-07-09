STRIDE Learning Center to receive donations for every vehicle bought or sold this weekend

Spradley Barr Motors is teaming up with UniWyo FCU to benefit STRIDE Learning Center.

Spradley will donate $100 to STRIDE Learning Center for every vehicle purchased or sold on July 10. UniWyo Federal Credit Union will be present during the event and will match the contribution for vehicles financed through their financial institution. The event at 2200 Westland Road includes a free BBQ, cookies, car wash, vehicle appraisal, and inspection. National buyers will be on site all day, offering top-dollar on all vehicles.

This one-day event to benefit STRIDE Learning Center means transactions must originate on July 10, 2021, to qualify. There is something for everyone with a broad selection of cars, trucks, and SUVs in town. For anyone looking to buy or sell a vehicle and support a worthwhile, local charity, this is the weekend to do it.

Stride Learning Center is a developmental preschool in Laramie County specializing in early intervention services. With two locations in Cheyenne and proud partnerships throughout the county, STRIDE Learning center always puts children first. Their mission is to provide comprehensive, quality services for children with special needs and their families in a safe and compassionate environment so that they may achieve their fullest potential.