Summer Watering Schedule Ends

The City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) will remove the “no watering between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.” rule effective Friday, September 2, 2022. The BOPU does encourage residents and businesses to continue to use water efficiently by avoiding watering during the hottest part of the day, and only watering three days per week.

With the end of the 2022 summer watering schedule, other water conservation rules continue to apply throughout the year. Wasting water remains prohibited and may result in a warning and/or fine. Allowing water to pool or flow across the ground surface, watering lawns during rainstorms or high winds, and failure to repairs leaks within 10 days of notification are enforceable, and finable water conservation violations. Customers are still permitted to wash vehicles any time with the use of an automatic shut-off nozzle on hoses. Washing hard surfaces such as sidewalks, parking lots, or driveways with a hose is permittable for health, safety, or construction reasons.

Story by the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities