Sunday Road Closures – CFD Bucking Horse Roundup

On Sunday, July 17 Cheyenne Frontier Days will round up bucking horses from a pasture north of Cheyenne along I-25 and lead them into Frontier Park.

The Cheyenne Police Department will be conducting traffic control throughout the northwest area of the city during the event. Road closure impacts are estimated to be approximately one hour in duration.

The roundup begins at 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of I-25 and Horse Creek Road, then travels along I-25 on the eastern frontage road to Hynds Boulevard. The roundup will then turn south to Central Avenue, onto Kennedy Road, and then move from Kennedy Road to Hynds Boulevard and into Frontier Park.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. the following city roads will close temporarily:

Central Avenue between Yellowstone Road and Walker Road

Kennedy Road between Carey Avenue and Stinner Road

Hynds Boulevard from Stinner Road to 8 th Avenue

Northbound lanes on Carey Avenue at Kennedy Road

Lions Park Drive at Kennedy Road

Roads are expected to re-open around 2:00 p.m. please use extra caution when driving and consider taking alternate routes.

Story by Cheyenne Frontier Days and the Cheyenne Police Department