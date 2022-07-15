Home » Community

Sunday Road Closures – CFD Bucking Horse Roundup

Shortgo Posted On July 15, 2022
0
0


On Sunday, July 17 Cheyenne Frontier Days will round up bucking horses from a pasture north of Cheyenne along I-25 and lead them into Frontier Park. 

The Cheyenne Police Department will be conducting traffic control throughout the northwest area of the city during the event. Road closure impacts are estimated to be approximately one hour in duration. 

The roundup begins at 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of I-25 and Horse Creek Road, then travels along I-25 on the eastern frontage road to Hynds Boulevard. The roundup will then turn south to Central Avenue, onto Kennedy Road, and then move from Kennedy Road to Hynds Boulevard and into Frontier Park. 

CFD roundup map 1.

CFD roundup map 2.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. the following city roads will close temporarily: 

  • Central Avenue between Yellowstone Road and Walker Road 
  • Kennedy Road between Carey Avenue and Stinner Road 
  • Hynds Boulevard from Stinner Road to 8th Avenue 
  • Northbound lanes on Carey Avenue at Kennedy Road 
  • Lions Park Drive at Kennedy Road 

Roads are expected to re-open around 2:00 p.m. please use extra caution when driving and consider taking alternate routes.

Story by Cheyenne Frontier Days and the Cheyenne Police Department




Trending Now
Discharge of Hazardous Substances to City Sewer is Prohibited
Shortgo July 20, 2022
CFD Old West Museum Announces Country Dance Lessons with David Uriquidez
Shortgo July 20, 2022
Read Next

You are reading
Sunday Road Closures – CFD Bucking Horse Roundup
Share No Comment