Symphony Friends present “Tunes, Taps and Apps”!

The Cheyenne Symphony Friends invite you to a fantastic evening of local microbrews and appetizer pairings in support of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra on April 30th at 5:00 PM at the Atlas Theatre. This incredible event includes four tasting-sized signature beers, one each from Accomplice Beer Company, Black Tooth Brewing Company, Danielmark’s Brewing Company and Freedom’s Edge Brewing Company, each paired with a chef-created appetizer from Taste of the Plains. Learn about the beers from the brewers and what inspired the chef for each pairing, all while enjoying the eclectic music of Synesthesia! Tickets are $60 and must be purchase by Apr. 25th. Cash bar and silent auction will also be available. Online silent auction will begin on Wed., Apr. 27th at www.cheyennesymphony.org. Bidders need not attend the event to win.

The “Taps and Apps” pairings for the evening are as follows:

First Course

Freedom’s Edge Brewing Company: High Noon Chili Ale (Blonde Ale)

Shrimp tostada with mango salsa and red pepper puree

Second Course

Danielmarks Brewing Company: Corson (Pilsner)

Beer cheese dip served in a soft pretzel bread boat with mixed crudité

Third Course

Blacktooth Brewing Company: Bomber Mountain (Amber Ale)

Mashed potato fritter with beer brat, onions and peppers

Fourth Course

Accomplice Beer Company: Wet Hop IPA

Marinated steak and vegetable skewers

Dessert

Lemons bars or chocolate sheet cake with cream cheese icing, provided by B’s Baked Goods

This event is the annual fundraiser presented by the Symphony Friends, an organization of passionate and dedicated volunteers who support the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s mission by raising funds and sharing their time and talent to support Symphony initiatives.

When: Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM

Where: Atlas Theatre

Tickets: On sale now for $60. Must be purchased by Apr. 25th.

Call 307-778-8561 or visit www.cheyennesymphony.org

