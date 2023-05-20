Take a Break from the Flying Monkeys!

A lot of kids who see the Wizard of Oz lose more than one night’s sleep dreaming of the flying monkeys. Truthfully, we all have flying monkeys in our life that rain down grief and vexation. Perhaps it’s workforce, or government regulation, or skyrocketing costs of doing business. You have 364 days a year to worry about the flying monkeys, but take one day to join your business community and celebrate the wonderful place (Cheyenne) we call home and the marvelous people that work unceasingly to make it a great place to live, work, and do business.

Our annual chamber gala is that one day! The day to put the monkeys aside and celebrate our blessings. Join your Chamber of Commerce and your community on June 23 as we celebrate us. Contact the chamber for tickets or to sponsor.

Don’t worry, on June 24 your chamber will again be beating off your flying monkeys, but one day a year let’s pause and be grateful for our wonderful Wyoming home. See ya on June 23!

