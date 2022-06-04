The 2022 Wyoming Road Trip Playlist is Here

The Wyoming Arts Council is pleased to announce the 2022 Wyoming Road Trip Playlist. Summer is in the air and with those rising temps come more adventures. The musical talent of the Cowboy State provides the perfect soundtrack for any adventure, especially those that require long drives across the high plains or through mountain passes. Listen to the playlist on Spotify now.

These musicians represent some of the best the Wyoming independent music scene has to offer. From the blues infused folk sounds of Shandryn Trumble, to Zük’s electronic vibes, and the hard rock of Ashes of Denial, there’s something for all tastes.

Songs were selected by Kendall Smith, the Director of Programming for a new net-zero performing arts center in Basalt, CO called The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW). The Wyoming Road Trip Playlist is an annual part of the Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative (WIMI), working to build a robust music scene in Wyoming.

Artists and tracks include:

Aaron Davis | The Great Ones Andrew Munz | Homecoming Queen Ashes of Denial | Hold On and Drowning Benyaro | That’s the Way Things Seem to Go CarrJ | Hold On De Gringos Y Gremmies | Knucklepunch Exhorter | Respect is My Currency Full Blown Mosey | Where You Going Jamie Hansen | Waitin’ for the Weekend JShogren Shanghai’d | Devil and his Wife Missy Jo | Snake Farm Shandryn Trumble | Knees Knockin Tattered Art Soldier Sounds | History of the Planets The Two Tracks | Eternal School Bus Third Rail | I Don’t Throw Up… and Centerline Walk the Doctor | The Wobble and Am I Wrong Wynona | Common Tongue Zük | Dead and Gone

Story by the Wyoming Arts Council