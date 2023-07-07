The 67th Old Fashioned Melodrama: A Rip-Roaring, Knee-Slapping Extravaganza!

Looking for ways to spend your Frontier Days? What could be better than booing villains, cheering for heroes, awww-ing for heroines, and hissing at villainesses? The Cheyenne Little Theater is putting on the 67th Annual Old-Fashioned Melodrama at the Historic Atlas Theater! They perform during the entire span of Frontier Days with shows on the following dates:

July 13th-16th

July 20th-July 30th

August 3rd-6th

Monday through Saturday shows are at 7:00 p.m., Sunday shows are at 2:00 p.m., and several dates have additional performances at 9:00 p.m. Buy your tickets today on the CLTP website!