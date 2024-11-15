The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Can Play It All From Classical to Contemporary

Experience the transformative power of live music with the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra (CSO) on Saturday, November 16th, at 7:30 PM, at the Cheyenne Civic Center. This extraordinary evening promises a rich blend of classical brilliance and contemporary innovation, showcasing some of the finest talent in the region.

The performance features:

Allison Loggins-Hull’s “The Inheritors Overture” – A modern piece that redefines the orchestral experience with its evocative themes and innovative style.

Ticket Information:

Students: $11.50 – $26.50

$23 – $53 Livestream: $25 per household

Tickets are available now and can be purchased through the CSO website or by calling the Cheyenne Civic Center box office. Don’t miss your chance to witness this unforgettable night of music that bridges the past and the present.

This event is proudly sponsored by Black Hills Energy and Townsquare Media, with the guest artist underwriting graciously provided by Jane Iverson.

Season Sponsors: Symphony Foundation, Ken Garff Toyota, and the Cheyenne Civic Center.