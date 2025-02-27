The Great Reshuffle: America’s Evolving Workforce

Last Thursday, we discussed Wyoming’s workforce shortage and potential solutions tailored to our state’s unique needs. This conversation ties into broader national trends, where America’s labor force has undergone significant changes following the COVID-19 pandemic. While 2021 and 2022 saw a record number of resignations—dubbed “The Great Resignation”—the trend has shifted toward what experts call “The Great Reshuffle.” Workers aren’t just quitting; they’re seeking better work-life balance, higher pay, and stronger company cultures.

Industries like leisure and hospitality continue to face high quit rates but also lead in hiring, demonstrating the ongoing demand for flexible, fulfilling jobs. Meanwhile, sectors such as manufacturing are still recovering, and the construction industry faces a labor surplus—but not necessarily where the jobs are needed.

Remote work preferences remain high, though in-person industries like retail, food services, and transportation require boots on the ground. To stay competitive, businesses are focusing on removing barriers like childcare access, offering innovative benefits, and upskilling workers.

As Wyoming looks ahead, addressing these labor market challenges will be crucial for sustained economic growth.