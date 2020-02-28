Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Announces Annual Banquet Award Finalists

Annually the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce awards local business professionals and businesses with Banquet Awards.

This year, the Black & White Soiree is presented by Halladay Motors Auto Group. Finalists will be celebrated and winners will be announced on Friday, March 27th. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at Little America Hotel & Resort. All are welcome to attend and can register at www.cheyennechamber.org.

Nominations were submitted by the public and collected throughout January and February. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Business Council then selected finalists for each category to be celebrated for their achievements within the community.

With an abundance of nominations submitted, the following businesses and professionals were named finalists for this year’s Annual Banquet Awards presented by Halladay Motors Auto Group.

CHAMBER SPIRIT: Chamber Spirit Award Finalists are individuals that are highly engaged in the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and our community. They demonstrate leadership and are strong ambassadors of the business community.

Mick Finnegan, Western Vista Credit Union

Tara Nelson, RE/MAX Capitol Properties

Tracy Wilson, Century 21 Bell Real Estate

EMERGING LEADER: Nominees are highly ambitious young professionals who are instrumental in the Cheyenne community, the Chamber, and other community organizations. Young professionals must be 35 and under.

Shaina Case, Hirst Applegate

Derrek Jerred, Cheyenne LEADS

Kirsten Malm, First American Title

COMMUNITY SERVICE: The Community Service Award Finalists are businesses that make a difference through outstanding initiatives and contributions. They generously put others first and are businesses who support charitable organizations.

ALIGN

Capitol Roofing

Thrivent Financial

NON-PROFIT: Non-profit of the Year Award Finalists are organizations that make a difference through outstanding initiatives and contributions, kindheartedly put others first and must be classified as a non-profit.

Boys and Girls Club

Habitat for Humanity

Laramie County Library

LARGE BUSINESS: The Large Business Finalists have made a great impact on the Cheyenne area with their specialized services and are engaged in the Cheyenne Community (26+ employees).

Advanced Comfort Solutions

Blue Federal Credit Union

Wyoming Bank & Trust

SMALL BUSINESS: The Small Business Award Finalists exemplify a strong entrepreneurial spirit and provide a unique culture for our community

(Less than 25 employees).

Alexis Drake

First American Title

Lynn Buys Houses

Additionally, the evening of the Annual Banquet the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors takes a moment to recognize community greatness with the following awards.

BUSINESS ADVOCATE AWARD: Community leaders who go above and beyond to create a business friendly environment for our community.

COMMITTEE OF THE YEAR: The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is comprised of business professionals who volunteer their time, talents and support. Annually, the Board of Directors recognizes a committee which is doing an outstanding job of championing the Chamber’s mission.

PERSON OF THE YEAR: Person of the year is the highest honor bestowed by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.

Celebrate the accomplishments of Cheyenne businesses, because they are the backbone of our economy. Join the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce in acknowledging greatness, Friday, March 27th at 5:30 p.m. at Little America Hotel & Resort!

