The PRO Act: Sens. Sinema, Kelly Hold the Line on an Economic Disaster

Story by Glenn Spenver, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Danny Sieden, Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry

PHOENIX – Union leaders are currently touring the country making misleading arguments about a bill you may not have heard of, but that — should it pass — would make radical and harmful changes to your workplace.

The bill is called the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, or PRO Act. Put simply, it’s a wish-list for labor unions desperate to add new members.

Rather than facilitating growth in the face of rising inflation and other economic headwinds, the legislation would instead rewrite our nation’s labor laws in at least 51 different ways, damaging businesses and hurting workers.

The PRO Act has already passed the House, and President Biden can’t wait to sign it. Only the Senate is holding the line, and one key reason for that is that Arizona’s Senators, Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, have not signed onto this bill, which has 47 Senate co-sponsors — all Democrats.