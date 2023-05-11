The U.S. Needs Permitting Reform Now
Our broken permitting system freezes projects that build the infrastructure needed for the future. Projects to address critical needs for transportation, energy, water, broadband, and other priorities find themselves mired in regulatory and legal delays caused by an antiquated permitting process, threatening the U.S. economy and the business community.
WY We Care
Your Cheyenne Chamber is paving the way for federal permitting reform. To do this, we are joining chambers from around the nation calling on Congress to enact meaningful legislation that modernizes our nation’s permitting processes before the end of summer.
Last Thursday, Senator John Barrasso (WY), Ranking Member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, introduced the SPUR Act. This bill would bring greater predictability, efficiency, and transparency to the process by establishing clear timelines and codifying important reforms.
“This is another important step to propel momentum toward Congress enacting permitting reform this year,” said Marty Durbin, U.S. Chamber Senior Vice President of Policy.
Your Cheyenne Chamber applauds Senator Barrasso for introducing legislation to provide meaningful reforms to our broken permitting process.
Investing In Wyoming’s Future
Your Cheyenne Chamber advocated for the colossal infrastructure package passed by Congress to incentivize new American infrastructure, making billions in funding available to update and improve our nation’s aging infrastructure.
However, projects are taking four to ten years to complete permitting. These delays serve only to impede critical improvements now and in the future, and push our nation behind our competitors.
To meet our growing challenges—like updating crumbling roads and bridges, addressing water quality, expanding broadband access, combating climate change, and strengthening our energy security—the permitting process must be improved.
Modernizing the Process
There is consensus that a modernized permitting process requires:
- Predictability: Project developers and financers must have an appropriate level of certainty regarding the scope and timeline for project reviews, including any related judicial review.
- Efficiency: Interagency coordination must be improved to optimize public and private resources while driving better environmental and community outcomes.
- Transparency: Project sponsors and the public must have visibility into the project permitting milestones and schedule through an easily accessible public means.
- Stakeholder Input: All relevant stakeholders must be adequately informed and have the opportunity to provide input within a reasonable and consistent timeframe.
How To Change The World
Your Cheyenne Chamber is on the frontlines of this issue, working with nation-wide partners and meeting with your representatives to get the job done. Learn more about our work at CheyenneChamber.org, or call 307-638-3388 to find out how you can support our mission and protect Wyoming’s future.
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Story by J. Elizabeth Bennett
Elizabeth Bennett serves the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce as the Director of Marketing and Communications. She is passionate about working with the diverse communities in Cheyenne and creating accessible communications material that engages our chamber members.