The Whisky Business of Open Containers

Shortgo Posted On July 1, 2023
Open container alcohol laws can be a very spirited debate – and Cheyenne has made many amendments to regulations surrounding them. Local business and chamber member, Chronicles Distillery, recently took a shot and led the proposal of a resolution that would allow distilleries to join in the open container ordinance during seven specific events this summer in downtown Cheyenne.

The bottom line: The council’s reception to this resolution was mixed and on the rocks, but they voted four in favor and five opposed, and it was not adopted. To read more about the details of the resolution, visit the City of Cheyenne website.




