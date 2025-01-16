The Wyoming Chamber of Commerce Encourages Young Citizens to Lead and Compete in the National Civics Bee®

Your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to partner with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to host the National Civics Bee®, a prestigious competition inspiring middle school students to deepen their civic knowledge and take action to improve their communities.

This year, local competitions will be held in Casper, Thermopolis, and Cheyenne, where 6th, 7th, and 8th graders from public, private, charter, and home schools are encouraged to participate in the competition nearest them. Winners from each local event will advance to the State Civics Bee, where they will compete for the chance to represent Wyoming at the National Civics Bee® Championship in Washington, DC, this fall.

Deadline to Submit Essays: Students interested in participating must submit an essay with their ideas for using civics to make a positive impact on their communities. The deadline to submit essays is Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. After a distinguished panel of judges review the essays, the top 20 students will be selected to advance to their local competition: an in-person live event featuring two rounds of civics questions followed by a Q&A round to test their civics knowledge.

Why Participate? The National Civics Bee® is a part of The Civic Trust, an initiative by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, aimed at fostering civic engagement among students and their communities. Supported by The Daniels Fund, The Wilson Garling Foundation, and Citizen Travelers, this program helps prioritize civics education as a cornerstone of active citizenship.

How to Get Involved: We encourage parents, educators, and community leaders to spread the word about this fantastic opportunity. Students may participate in the local Civics Bee nearest them—in Casper, Thermopolis, or Cheyenne—for their chance to shine.

For essay guidelines, registration, and more information, visit wyomingchamberofcommerce.org/civicsbee or uschamberfoundation.org/national-civics-bee/.

Sponsorship Opportunities for Business: The National Civics Bee® is made possible by the support of businesses and organizations committed to fostering civic engagement. Sponsorships are now available for local and state competitions across Wyoming. By becoming a sponsor, you can help inspire and support the next generation of engaged citizens. To learn more about local sponsorship opportunities, please contact your participating local chamber.

To learn more about sponsorship options for the State Civics Bee, please contact Heidi Peterson at HeidiP@wyomingchamberofcommerce.org.

About the Wyoming Chamber of Commerce

The Wyoming Chamber of Commerce is committed to fostering economic growth, civic engagement, and leadership across the state. By hosting initiatives like the National Civics Bee®, we aim to empower Wyoming’s youth and celebrate their role in shaping a better future.

About the National Civics Bee®

The National Civics Bee®, a program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s The Civic Trust®, is an annual nonpartisan competition aimed at improving civics education and literacy among middle school students, their families, and communities. The National Civics Bee® helps elevate civics as a national priority through a network of state and local chambers across the country. The National Civics Bee® is made possible through the generous support of its founding partner, the Daniels Fund, Citizen Travelers, and other funders.