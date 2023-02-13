This Trip Was the Bomb (Literally)
The US Air Force invited the Chamber along with business leaders from Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska and local civic leaders to view a missile launch and learn more about the future of ICBMs.
In the Know: The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and key community stakeholders traveled to Ellsworth AFB and Vandenberg SFB to gain insight on preparations needed for Sentinel.
- The group experienced a test launch of a Minuteman III missile as part of preparations for the Sentinel Missile program.
- Attendees received multiple mission briefs and visited with USAF leadership about the Minuteman III mission and the soon-to-be deployed Sentinel Missile System.
- New technology using 3D printed airplane parts and cold spray adhesion was demonstrated during facility tours.
- $1.5 billion in improvements currently in progress at Ellsworth AFB give insight on what’s to come as we improve facilities and infrastructure at FE Warren AFB in preparation for Sentinel.
- The Sentinel Missile System will be the largest economic development project in US history.
The Bottom Line: The 2023 FE Warren Civic Leaders Tour gave community leaders vital experience with our military, and gives important insight to business leaders as they make decisions that impact the future of Cheyenne.
Your Chamber of Commerce continues to work and research the imperatives for the groundbreaking of the Sentinel Missile System so that we can benefit our economy and strengthen our national defense capabilities.
Story by J. Elizabeth Bennett
Elizabeth Bennett serves the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce as the Director of Marketing and Communications. She is passionate about working with the diverse communities in Cheyenne and creating accessible communications material that engages our chamber members.