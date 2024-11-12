Time to Start Gearing Up for Small Business Saturday

The holiday season is fast approaching, and that means it’s time to spread some holiday cheer! As you start your gift shopping, there’s no better place to do it than right here in Wyoming. With everything from home goods stores to charming boutiques, our state has everything you need for the perfect presents.

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce supports the Shop Small/Shop Local movement, and the holidays are the perfect time to join in. On the Saturday after Thanksgiving (November 30th this year) Small Business Saturday takes place nationwide. Launched in 2010, this day is dedicated to supporting small businesses—just like the ones that are the backbone of our community. It’s an opportunity to shop local, boost Wyoming’s economy, and show your appreciation for the entrepreneurs who make our state unique.

Just for fun, here are a few reasons why shopping local this holiday season is the way to go:

52% of consumers say they shop small to find unique gifts that you won’t see at big box retailers.

American Express will donate $1 for every purchase made with an American Express Card at a qualifying U.S. small business on Small Business Saturday to support businesses impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Wyoming is home to 73,330 small businesses, making up 98.9% of all businesses in the state. Chances are, you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for at one of them.

Small businesses employ 133,159 people in Wyoming, representing 64.6% of the state’s workforce. Support your friends, neighbors, and family members by shopping local this season!

Here at the Cheyenne Chamber we’re gearing up for Small Business Saturday, and we hope you’ll get involved. Plus, with our 34th Annual Christmas Parade scheduled on the same day, it’s the perfect time to show some holiday spirit and support your community.

If you’re a Wyoming business, and you’re planning any Shop Small/Shop Local promotions or deals this year, we’d love to help spread the word—just send the details to KaitlinK@cheyennechamber.org, and we’ll help promote them!

Also, if you haven’t registered your float for the Christmas Parade yet, now’s the time! Participating is a great way to showcase your brand while celebrating the season with your community. Don’t miss out on these fantastic opportunities!

To register a float, visit Cheyenne Christmas Parade. Let’s make this holiday season one to remember by supporting local businesses and spreading some festive cheer!