Trailers for Sale or Rent

Certainly, if you have a room to let in Cheyenne you can expect to get much more than 50 cents. It might be true that if you must rent the room, you won’t be able to afford the phone, pool, pets or even cigarettes as the song King of the Road says. The fact is that the Real Estate market has been a seller’s market for quite some time in Cheyenne. The average house sold in the 400s in a recent period. Before you become too concerned, Fort Collins average was just a tick over 700 in the same period.

Housing is something we must get our arms around in this community. We have needed several thousand units for at least the last 5 years. It’s generally considered to be a healthy housing market when there is a 6 month supply available on the market. There have been times recently when we were down to a couple of weeks of inventory. I had a real estate agent mention to me earlier this week that they had a customer threaten to switch agents because their house had been on the market too long. I asked, how long? The answer was 1 week. 1-week folks! There have certainly been many times when I would have loved to have an offer on a piece of property in one week! Sellers have become quite spoiled in this lucrative market.

Your Chamber of Commerce is fully engaged in this discussion, and we are relentlessly advocating for solutions to Cheyenne’s housing challenges. Some of these solutions are in the dirt solutions like the EUL (Enhanced Use Lease) that could provide 600 units of housing short-term and several thousand units long-term to help the issue. Other solutions are legislative in nature: making sure that building processes and permitting is streamlined and that our tax structure reflects an economic environment that creates a more stable, predictable housing environment. The most important action for the business community is that they stay engaged and informed so that housing can be solved over time even though it’s taking longer than any of us would prefer.

