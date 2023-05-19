Travel the Oregon Trail during State Museum Family Day

Join the Wyoming State Museum on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for a journey on the Oregon Trail.

June’s Family Day will celebrate the wagon route that brought 300,000 settlers out West from the 1840s to late 1860s.

Visitors will enjoy games, crafts, and many educational opportunities to learn about all aspects of life on the Oregon Trail. Kids and adults alike will go from station to station discovering what food the immigrants ate, what dangers they faced, and what they would have to consider when they decided to make the journey. By the end of the day, each guest will know the story of their personal trip on the Oregon Trail.

In addition to seeing many artifacts from the Wyoming State Museum collection, guests will interact with partners from State Parks and the Wyoming Geological Survey. They’ll learn about Wyoming places like Independence Rock, Ft. Laramie, and Guernsey State Park, where you can still see wagon ruts carved into the ground.

Family Days are generously sponsored by SCHEELS in Johnstown, CO. Thanks to their support, these events are always free and open to everyone! Family Day fans can follow the museum’s Facebook and Instagram accounts to stay in the know about upcoming events: @wyomingstatemuseum.

This event is FREE for all ages and will bring attendees closer to the museum’s diverse collections. Families can find the registration link at wyomuseum.wyo.gov/familydays or they can register by phone at 307-630-2573.

The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave, in Cheyenne. Please call 307-630-2573 for more information.