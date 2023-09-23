Treat Yourself and Your Furry Friend to a Dogtober Celebration 🐶

Fall-themed fun isn’t just for people – dogs can paw-ticipate too! The Cheyenne Animal Shelter is treating our community to a puppy (and people) party to kick off spooky season!

Saturday, Sept. 30 from 2-5 p.m. at Freedom’s Edge Brewery, there will be a costume parade for pets and their people, food trucks, and the much anticipated race – the Running of the Wieners! Is your canine companion a dachshund that can dash fast? Enter them to run today! There’s nothing to whine about with this fetching festival – so hopefully we’ll catch you there!