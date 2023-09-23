Is the UN United on AI Regulations?

The UN General Assembly is currently being held in New York, and one of the hot topics on the agenda is AI regulation. With AI on the rise across the world and across industries, it’s a topic that many think is well overdue. With the war in Ukraine taking place, many topics that typically would be seen as high-importance have taken the back burner. Much like in the United States specifically, it seems like it will take some time before any kinds of AI regulations are set in stone. During these debates, both within and outside of U.S. borders, many groups are advocating for safe practices of AI, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. While there are several beneficial applications of AI, if misused, it can do a lot of damage.

