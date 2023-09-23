Dropping Degrees and Unemployment in Wyoming

As the temperature falls, so does unemployment in Wyoming! From July to August this year, unemployment dropped from 3.0% to 2.9%. While this is a relatively small sounding decrease, the difference between August of 2022 and August of 2023 is a much larger margin. In 2022, Wyoming unemployment was at 3.7%, meaning that our state saw a decrease of 0.8%. Compared to the United States as a whole, which is sitting at 3.8%, Wyoming is also faring well with our unemployment.

Go deeper: To see a breakdown of how specific counties are doing with unemployment, check out this article from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.