Things are Looking Up for Small Business

Small businesses are seeing the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Index. Small business owners are feeling much more optimistic about both their present and future success, with more owners saying the economy is in good health, their business is doing well, and they’re seeing higher cash flows. The Small Business Index has jumped from 63.1 to 69.2 from Q2 to this quarter.

Yes, but: While these improvements are exciting to see, there are still problems facing small businesses. The majority of owners say they’re concerned about inflation, listing it as their main concern. The rest of the top six issues were ranked in the following order:

Supply chain issues Revenue Rising interest rates Employee retention Affording employee benefits/healthcare

Despite these problems, small businesses are looking the most positive they have been since before the pandemic struck. To see more details from the latest Small Business Index reports, check out this article from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.