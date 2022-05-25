Two Wyoming Attractions Named to Best of USA Travel List

Cheyenne Frontier Days and Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming have been named in Travel Lemming’s list of 150 best things to do in the USA this summer.

Two Wyoming attractions have been named among the 150 best things to do in the United States this summer by the online travel guide Travel Lemming. The list highlights the online travel guide team’s picks for the most exciting summer attractions and destinations around the country.

Cheyenne Frontier Days and Grand Teton National Park made the list of 150 things to do, alongside varied attractions including a swim-up taco bar and the world’s largest cave system.

The article says that “Grand Teton National Park makes you swell with all-American pride. Homesteaders, fur trappers, and good ‘ol fashioned cowboys once galloped their horses through these parts. While a few of their log-built structures still stand, the Teton Range is now a paradise for modern adventurers.”

Travel Lemming editor Abigail Nueve commented, “Few realize that of all states, Idaho has the most usable natural hot springs. Many are also quite accessible, spotted along the Salmon River. Goldbug Hot Springs is especially serene with breathtaking views and crystal-clear water.”

Of Cheyenne Frontier Days, Travel Lemming writer Laura Falin remarks “Cheyenne Frontier Days is a massive celebration featuring rodeos, an old frontier town, and more Western flair. It’s a can’t-miss summer event!”

The inaugural edition of the publication’s signature summer list was selected by Travel Lemming’s team of two dozen writers and editors.

Nate Hake, CEO of Travel Lemming, said: “This summer is shaping up to be a pivotal one for the tourism and hospitality industry. With so much on the line for the future of travel, we decided to put a special spotlight on the 150 things our team feels are especially worth attention from travelers this summer.”

Travel Lemming is an online travel guide with more than a half-million monthly readers across the United States and Canada. It is known for its focus on encouraging travelers to go “off the lemming path.”

