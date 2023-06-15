Upcoming Road Closure on Dell Range Boulevard

Beginning Monday, June 19, Dell Range Boulevard will be closed from Whitney Road to US Highway 30 for utility installations. Whitney Road is the official detour route for those traveling eastbound. However, it is recommended to use an alternate route during heavy traffic times.

Westbound travel from US Highway 30 will continue. Please observe all traffic control signs and exercise caution when traveling through these areas.

The duration of the utility work is approximately 1.5 weeks, weather permitting.