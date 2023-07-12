Home » Community

Updates on ICBM Cancer Study

Shortgo Posted On July 12, 2023
The Air Force is pressing to find out why some Airmen and former Airmen are being diagnosed with blood cancer after serving with the ICBM fleet.

The big picture: Former and current service members have expressed skepticism over previous Air Force health studies, criticizing them for leaving the Air Force to study itself. The new study leverages epidemiologists from the Veterans Administration and the National Cancer Institute to monitor the study and provide feedback.

Go deeper: More about the ICBM Cancer Study




