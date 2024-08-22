Uranium Operations are Restarting and Ready to Rock!

Energy is deeply rooted in the history, identity, and most importantly, the economy of Wyoming. Wyoming is widely known and recognized for our production of oil, gas, and coal, but we also have land rich in uranium. Our state has one of the largest uranium reserves in the country, and we have several mines located across the state. Recently, Uranium Energy Corp. announced that it has restarted mining and processing at their Christensen Ranch site.

Go deeper: Under current regulation, the Christensen Ranch site is permitted to mine 2.5 million pounds of uranium each year, but regulators are considering upping this number to allow 4 million pounds annually. After the uranium is mined at Christensen Ranch, it gets sent to the Irigaray central processing plant 15 miles away. The project restart includes both of these operations, and between the two sites, it currently employs 40 people with 20 additional hires planned for upcoming months. We are excited to see growth in Wyoming energy and look forward to seeing our next steps in the uranium industry!