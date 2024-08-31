USPS Budget Cuts will Bring Snail Mail to a Slower Pace in Wyoming

Like many businesses, the United States Postal Service is looking for ways to cut costs and adapt to stay alive in an increasingly digital world. Unfortunately for Wyoming residents, the leading proposal to do so comes at the cost of rural residents. This plan, which would save a reported $3 billion in costs, stretches the boundaries for an “on-time delivery” standard to five days for those within 50 miles of a large processing facility, and even longer for individuals located farther away. While this may not seem hugely significant, for rural individuals that rely on speedy mail for their medications, checks, and bills, this could cause real problems.

Get Involved: The USPS will be holding a virtual conference where they will share the details of this proposal, address concerns, and take public comment at 11:00 a.m. on September 5. If you have questions, comments, or concerns on how these new standards and processes would affect your mail delivery, add this meeting to your calendar and check out what they have to say.