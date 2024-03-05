Vendor applications open for Superday 2024

Applications for both food and community vendors are now open for Superday 2024, scheduled this year on Saturday, June 22, at Lions Park.

Superday is an annual celebration that kicks off July as National Parks and Recreation month and is hosted by the City of Cheyenne Community Recreation & Events Department. It promotes greater awareness of the value and availability of local recreation and leisure activities.

Food vendor applications will be accepted until Monday, April 22, through the City’s Urban Forestry Division. For those selected to participate in this year’s Superday, notification of acceptance and further instructions will be sent out by May 1. The food vendor fee is $225.

Applications for all other types of vendors are due Friday, May 31, through the Cheyenne Aquatics Center. A 15’ by 15’ space for nonprofits, crafts, small businesses, direct sales, or political candidates is $125, and the same size space for commercial businesses is $200. Electricity is $50, and a late fee will be charged for applications received after the deadline.

Applications for both types of vendors and additional information are available online at https://cheyennerec.org/superday-2024 and https://www.cheyenneaquatics.com/superday-2024.

Superday will also include a 5K Fun Run (or walk), the Tour de Prairie 100-mile bike ride, a pickleball tournament, a cornhole tournament, gasoline alley, a touch-a-truck, water sports, food vendors, community vendors, entertainment, inflatables, kid zone, bubble machine, and much more.

Registration for those events will be available soon at https://cheyennerec.org/superday-2024.