Volunteers needed for Public Lands Day events on Saturday, Sept. 23

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service will be hosting multiple, local volunteer events on National and Wyoming Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Events will be taking place near both Laramie and Gillette, Wyo.

Billed as the largest single-day volunteer effort for America’s public lands, the day highlights the importance of public lands nationally and in Wyoming, as well as acknowledging the multiple uses of public lands.

Laramie area events: For the sixth consecutive year, the Forest Service has partnered with multiple groups, including the University of Wyoming (UW), to accomplish multiple projects with varying levels of experience and labor required. Four of the projects will be on National Forest. Scheduled work includes painting and brushing at recreation sites, trail maintenance, and buck/rail fencing.

Registration for events is available in advance online or day of the event.

Volunteers can check in starting at 8:30 at the Wyoming Union Ballroom on the UW campus for donuts, coffee, and a short briefing on each project from the partner organizations involved.

Lunch, materials, tools, gloves, and instructions will be provided for all projects. Once volunteers select their project they will depart to their sites. Transportation will be available for University of Wyoming students through the UW Outdoor Program.

Volunteers will be working outdoors. Plan to wear closed toe shoes and bring a backpack suitable to carry your lunch and personal items, extra layer in case of inclement weather, water bottle (2 liters recommended), and work gloves (optional, will be provided as well).

For questions about volunteer registration, visit uwyo.edu/slce or contact slce@uwyo.edu.

Partners for the Laramie area projects include: University of Wyoming Service, Leadership, and Community Engagement (SLCE) Office, UW Outdoor Program, Laramie Bikenet, Common Outdoor Ground, Pilot Hill Project, USDA Forest Service, Wyoming Conservation Corps, and Wyoming State Parks

Gillette area event: Forest Service staff will lead a workday at Little Powder Reservoir, north of Gillette, Wyo.

To get to the work site from Gillette, head north on Highway 59 just past Weston, then turn east on Forest Road 908.

Volunteers should plan to meet at the reservoir at 9 a.m. The work site will be outdoors. Plan to wear closed toe shoes, bring a lunch and personal items, extra clothes in case of inclement weather, plenty of water (2 liters recommended), and work gloves. The Forest Service will provide all necessary tools to perform the work.

Goals for the volunteer day include installing site signs, building walkways to the pond from the parking area, and installing a picnic table.

The first 50 volunteers will receive prizes and t-shirts.

Contact Denise Turner, denise.turner3@usda.gov, or call 307-358-4690 with questions or to RSVP for the event.