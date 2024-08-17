Vote for a Wyoming Future that Means Business

Banding together is the way to make our voices heard! Across the state, we need everyone to get out and vote for candidates that support pro-business and growth policies at the local, state, and federal level. If the business community goes out and makes our voices heard on a large scale, we can make a difference and ensure that Wyoming is a great place to do business. Each individual voice matters, especially on a local level. Make sure to do your homework and make informed decisions this election season. Find information about your local election sites and dates online.

Your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce is an advocate of the U.S. Chamber’s Civic Time Off initiative that encourages employees to serve as nonpartisan poll workers, filling a crucial shortage and giving insight into how our election system works. Employers have full discretion in implementing CTO. They can offer extra time off or simply inform employees about using existing paid time off. Implementation can start small and grow over time. This initiative is designed to be as flexible and accommodating for employers’ existing policies as possible, while encouraging employees to help fill a crucial need for nonpartisan poll workers. Learn more about this initiative and how to take part in it from the U.S. Chamber’s Civic Trust.