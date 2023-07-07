Wait, F.E. Warren is in our County but not the City?

F.E. Warren Air Force Base, which is located just a hop, skip, and a jump west of Cheyenne, isn’t officially considered part of the city – yet. The Public Services Committee has just voted to start the annexation process to officially make F.E. Warren part of the great city of Cheyenne. This resolution was sponsored by Dr. Aldrich and Mr. Segrave.

