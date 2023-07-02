We might walk 500 miles – but they placed 5,000 flags!

#1 Properties is a gold star member of our Chamber and Cheyenne community who, for over twelve years now, have been painting the town red, white, and blue in celebration of the Fourth of July! They have put a whopping 5,000 American flags up around Cheyenne, so keep your eyes peeled.

Big shoutout to awesome folks like #1 Properties who know how to flaunt their love for our nation in the most out-of-the-box ways! We salute you for your creative and downright awesome patriotism!