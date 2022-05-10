West Edge Rezoning Open House set for May 11

The Urban Use (UU) Overlay District Regulations were adopted by the Governing Body on June 28, 2021. The UU Overlay District set the framework to carry out the vision established in the 2016 West Edge Area Wide Plan. Rezoning to the UU Overlay District with an underlying Mixed Use Business (MUB) Zone district will allow for more flexibility in development and provide for future urban development. This process intends to zone properties from their exisitng base zoning to Mixed-Use Business (MUB) zone district with the Urban Use (UU) Overlay.

The Planning and Development Department will be hosting a public meeting on the proposed Zoning Map Amendment on May 11, 2022 at 5:30 pm in the Community Room of the Public Safety Center located at 415 West 18th Street.

Following the public meeting, the proposed Zoning Map amendment will be heard by the City of Cheyenne Planning Commission on May 16, 2022 at 6:00 pm in Council Chambers in the Municipal Building at 2101 O’Neil Avenue. The public is invited to attend the meeting in person. Information on the proposed amendment and how to join the meeting virtually will be online at www.CheyenneCity.org/PlanningCommission approximately one-week prior to the hearing date. The Planning Commission is a recommending body and their recommendation will be considered by the Governing Body in the form of an ordinance. Agenda’s for the Governing Body are online here.