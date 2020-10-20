Whiskey Myers to Perform at Cheyenne Civic Center

Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers is playing live at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Saturday, May 15th.

After playing more than 2,000 live shows since their emergence in 2007 and selling out 95% of their headlining shows over the past two years, the band’s bringing their authentic outlaw fusion and incendiary good time to Cheyenne.

USA Today describes the band led by frontman Cody Cannon as “a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin,” with Rolling Stone noting “it’s the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot.” The band has also earned sync success with features in Seasons 1 & 2 of Paramount Network’s Kevin Costner hit show “Yellowstone”.

Tickets start at $30 and are available online or by calling 307-637-6363.

RESERVE TICKETS