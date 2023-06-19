Who are the Emerging Leaders of Cheyenne?
Do you have the courage, heart, and brains to prove there’s no place like Cheyenne? Members of your business community will gather on June 23 to celebrate our servant leaders that make the region a great place to live, work, and do business.
WY We Care
Your Cheyenne Chamber’s education and talent development initiatives are more than organizational knowledge and capacity. It is also about empowering our people young and old to expand their minds and intellectual capacity. How do we do this? Maybe it’s our intern extern project, Venture, or maybe it’s working with education at all levels through our North Star initiative. Ultimately our education and talent development approach is about people. Our goal is to maximize the potential of our people from the youngest citizen to our seniors. Maximizing people builds our community and creates a resilient future that can handle any challenge.
Our business community exemplifies the courage, heart, and brains required to set Cheyenne apart. Together with your Cheyenne Chamber, we work everyday to prove there’s no place like Cheyenne.
Doing the Big Work
Building Wyoming’s Future takes the right people willing to put in the work on behalf of Cheyenne. The Cheyenne business community strives to build a great future for our community and our region. Join us as we celebrate these organizations that embrace a servant leadership approach to their work, and better our entire community because of their efforts.
The Emerging Leader Award is given to a highly ambitious professional who is instrumental in the Cheyenne community, the Chamber, and the other community organizations. Finalists must be 35 or under in age. Nominated for this year’s Emerging Leader Award:
- Alex Freeman: Alex is an active member of Leadership Cheyenne and a beacon for professional development to his team at the Cheyenne-Dell Range Breeze Thru location. His determination to evolve as a leader puts him at the frontlines of contribution to preparing people for their future by teaching them skills and competencies that will serve them a lifetime.
- Kari Ward Farley: Kari was raised in Cheyenne and now plans to do the same with her own children. The second generation of Invest West Buys Houses, Kari works buying and investing in real estate across Cheyenne and Laramie County. They’re in the business of investing in Cheyenne and Laramie County for the betterment and improvement of these communities.
- Dallas Tyrell: Dallas’ humble nature gives back to our community. He is a generous supporter of Thankful Thursday; Friday Food Bag; dinners for Veterans, Military Families, and First Responders; Safe Harbor: A Child’s Justice; St. Mary’s School; the Greek Festival; and much more!
“It really does mean a lot,” said Dallas Tyrell. “The people who have won this award in the past are great examples of leadership in our community. The other nominees are great examples to young people in our community. It’s an honor to be considered for this award.”
Story by J. Elizabeth Bennett
Elizabeth Bennett serves the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce as the Director of Marketing and Communications. She is passionate about working with the diverse communities in Cheyenne and creating accessible communications material that engages our chamber members.